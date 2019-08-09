Driehaus Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $21.23 Million as Valuation Rose; Robecosam Ag Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding as Valuation Rose

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.97. About 15.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 189.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 252,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 386,359 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54 million, up from 133,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 3.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,390 shares to 219,424 shares, valued at $25.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,000 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 3.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.78M shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Lc invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ims Cap Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 15,403 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc reported 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,884 are held by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co. First Western Capital Mgmt Communication reported 1,278 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 25,890 shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 127,053 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Investment And Counsel Limited Co has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & owns 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,738 shares. Architects owns 280 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 17,440 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company accumulated 726 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 22,925 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 481,921 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,948 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank accumulated 4,411 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Old Natl State Bank In reported 18,131 shares. Peoples Financial Service accumulated 1,242 shares. 103,421 are held by Stephens Ar. 4,002 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jensen Inv Mgmt holds 1.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.96M shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 163,547 shares to 230,609 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 89,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,027 shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

