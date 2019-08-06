Driehaus Capital Management Raised Inphi (IPHI) Holding; Stevens Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Unilever N V (UN) by $1.38 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 23,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 63,075 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 39,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 958,384 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 32,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The hedge fund held 296,109 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.95 million, up from 263,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 666,448 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 44,201 shares to 17,046 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 21,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,373 shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unilever USA, A Shipper Of Choice That Embraces Drivers And The Future – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Acknowledges a Stock Exchange Filing by Reliance – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Opto -3.4% as Rosenblatt warns of Facebook 100G share loss – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Another Optical Company Cuts Guidance After Huawei Ban: NeoPhotonics – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi and Innovium Announce Range of Solutions Using TERALYNX Switch Silicon with Inphi PAM4 Based Optics Modules and Gearbox/Retimers – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q4 and FY 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi (IPHI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.89 million activity. Torten Ron sold $1,846 worth of stock. The insider EDMUNDS JOHN sold $400,000. $1.48M worth of stock was sold by Tamer Ford on Tuesday, February 12.