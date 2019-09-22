Driehaus Capital Management Raised Argan (AGX) Position; Last Week Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Analysts

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Argan Inc (AGX) stake by 18.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 30,582 shares as Argan Inc (AGX)’s stock declined 14.47%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 198,020 shares with $8.03 million value, up from 167,438 last quarter. Argan Inc now has $606.57 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 113,310 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 885,964 shares traded or 30.23% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics divisions. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets.