Driehaus Capital Management Position in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Decreased by $3.58 Million; Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holding Has Upped by Dudley & Shanley Llc

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 214,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 30,075 shares as the company's stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 118,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 148,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 977,300 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN) by 38,610 shares to 58,810 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 3,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Bone Inc.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by:

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares to 317,644 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,610 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.