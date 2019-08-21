Driehaus Capital Management Maintains Stake in Zendesk (ZEN); As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 43,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 23,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 968,365 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52M, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $144.94. About 502,595 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Group invested 2.25% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru Company reported 15,995 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Co stated it has 5,875 shares. Jefferies Gru reported 20,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 4,600 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 603,609 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 708 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 112,924 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 4,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 1.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 156,060 shares. Axa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,237 shares. Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 90,930 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 3.00 million shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $31.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

