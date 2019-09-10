Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Its Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Conocophillips (COP)

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 6.35 million shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 24,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 277,989 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 302,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 140,192 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 399,994 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $95.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 444,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68M shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.71 million for 10.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 48,773 shares to 109,885 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 138,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.