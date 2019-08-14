Driehaus Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $2.10 Million; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Share Price Rose, Oppenheimer & Close Has Increased by $667,342 Its Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 45,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 325,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22 million, up from 280,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 599,680 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 1.66 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19,647 shares to 6,770 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 904,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,025 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,537 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Profund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 7,293 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Services Automobile Association holds 11,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 25,797 shares. Intl Grp Inc invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Psagot House Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Waddell Reed Fin Inc holds 0.1% or 834,744 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 5.51M shares. One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).