Driehaus Capital Management Increases Stake in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP); Nci Building Sys (NCS) Stock Value Were Volatile While Prescott Group Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $385,662

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 8,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 79,080 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 70,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 168,847 shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 64,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 693,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 757,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems Sees 2Q Rev $430M-$450M; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 06/03/2018 NCI Building Systems 1Q EPS 8c; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems Announces CFO Transition

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 31,770 shares to 203,955 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,099 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 253,942 shares. Cincinnati Insur Company reported 29,359 shares stake. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx invested in 30,388 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 11,000 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Com reported 13,186 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. West Family reported 110,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 1.63 million were reported by Argyll Rech Limited. Natixis reported 76,800 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 241 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Third Security Ltd Llc accumulated 97,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Advisory Serv Limited Com holds 0% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.49 million activity. $150,000 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by Ball George L.. FORBES GARY L also bought $47,720 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares. 15,000 NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares with value of $64,311 were bought by Boyle Brian P.. $580,015 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by METCALF JAMES S on Friday, May 10. Lee Jeffrey S. bought $468,061 worth of stock. $230,000 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by Janki Daniel C. on Thursday, May 30.

More notable recent NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think Of C&J Energy Services, Inc (CJ) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NCI Building Systems Announces Unit Purchase Agreement with Environmental Materials, LLC – PRNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Deutsche Bank To Cut 18K Jobs – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NCS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.