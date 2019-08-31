Driehaus Capital Management Increases Position in Ehealth (EHTH); Five Below (FIVE) Holder Jennison Associates Has Lowered Position by $19.09 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 153,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 510,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44M, down from 664,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 1.07 million shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 147.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 138,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 232,927 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 94,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 1.28 million shares traded or 159.10% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Pcl has 43,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hawk Ridge LP invested in 38,362 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 4,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 43,951 were reported by Eam Invsts Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 675 shares. 16,583 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. 624 are owned by Pnc Fincl Gru. Dimensional Fund LP has 722,459 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 11,479 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Comm Incorporated owns 3,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 137,985 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Stifel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 35,479 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 398,281 shares to 659,444 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,038 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $210,095 activity.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $26.33 million for 61.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Century Companies Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Trexquant Inv LP has 6,938 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). D E Shaw Com owns 87,486 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,120 shares in its portfolio. 10,297 are held by Financial Bank. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 800,403 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Federated Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.3% or 11,187 shares. Accuvest accumulated 5,422 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 7,076 shares. Stephens Ar owns 3,191 shares. Coldstream Cap Management owns 0.04% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,457 shares.