Driehaus Capital Management Increases Position in Addus Homecare (ADUS); Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 212.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company's stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 180,009 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500.

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Ltd Com accumulated 35,406 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Com owns 75,419 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Capital Mngmt reported 1,876 shares. Lincoln Ltd Llc stated it has 5.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.83% or 1.60M shares. 71,010 are held by Toth Advisory. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8.96M were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 2.67% stake. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 1.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Asset Ltd has 1,495 shares. 103,070 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.18% or 5.26 million shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 16,245 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 864,298 shares. Qs Invsts owns 50,750 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 17,689 shares. 7,840 are held by D E Shaw And Company. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 3,450 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 3,388 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). C M Bidwell And holds 0.04% or 535 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 156,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 17,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 3,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 918,300 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com accumulated 323,600 shares.