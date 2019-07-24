Driehaus Capital Management Increased Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) as Market Valuation Rose; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 1.93 million shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 107.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 3,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,278 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.99. About 1.02M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 904,184 shares to 482,025 shares, valued at $17.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 16,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,930 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 904,184 shares to 482,025 shares, valued at $17.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 16,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,930 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $114.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $114.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.92M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.