Driehaus Capital Management Holding in Kadant (KAI) Cut by $4.88 Million; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Cut by $2.34 Million Its Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 6,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 5,328 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 11,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 426,831 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 54,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The hedge fund held 7,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641,000, down from 61,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 72,111 shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold KAI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.57 million shares or 3.05% more from 9.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Glenmede Tru Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,295 shares. Stanley has invested 0.15% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Johnson Finance Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 15 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 23,284 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 15,210 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 25,958 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 226,426 shares. 27,222 were reported by Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 3,359 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 77,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 921 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York invested in 0.01% or 3,596 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 6,063 shares. State Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 60,663 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 162,888 shares to 912,338 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 360,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Bone Inc.

More notable recent Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kadant Appoints Erin L. Russell as New Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kadant to Acquire Syntron Material Handling NYSE:KAI – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kadant Reports 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KAI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 16.99% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.53 per share. KAI’s profit will be $14.30 million for 17.20 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 280,230 shares to 298,384 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 71,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kistler stated it has 40 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,434 are held by First National. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.17% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 18,811 shares. Moreover, Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.55% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co has 4.54% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 352,599 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.71% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,777 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.73% or 6,300 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 794 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Llc has 1.61% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 18,589 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 38,973 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Apollo, Matt Nord, David Sambur, Wells Fargo, Sagewind, Balance Point, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.