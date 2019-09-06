Driehaus Capital Management Holding In Ehealth (EHTH) Was Has Raised; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shareholder Reik & Co Decreased Stake by $1.31 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 147.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 138,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 232,927 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 94,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 693,088 shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 4.82M shares traded or 261.51% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 7,916 shares to 8,119 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 213,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,006 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 296,266 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Co holds 3,528 shares. Hwg Lp reported 18,966 shares. Moreover, White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1.46% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 10,615 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company reported 58,990 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,180 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc reported 11,918 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 77 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 12,382 shares. Amer Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 28,297 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 708,072 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $292,335 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought 1,000 shares worth $82,240.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Intl Grp Inc stated it has 91,250 shares. Forbes J M Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,640 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 4,644 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 0.07% or 1.22M shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 0.59% stake. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial invested in 0% or 1,164 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ent Ser accumulated 19,546 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ballentine Partners Ltd stated it has 3,074 shares. Somerset Tru holds 0.4% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 10,675 shares. U S Investors owns 4,373 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.