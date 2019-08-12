Driehaus Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Nv5 Global (NVEE) as Stock Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Increases Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 41.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 64,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 90,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 154,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 293,528 shares traded or 158.10% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company's stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 3.96 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500.



Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 53,459 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 31,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International holds 0% or 5,980 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 467,352 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 4,960 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cls Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 819 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). The Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Lc has invested 0.16% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 0.02% or 19,000 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 7,008 shares. Mitchell Capital Co has invested 1.35% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 8.89M shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 526,500 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Company holds 14,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 508,010 shares. 9.73M are held by Firefly Value Prtnrs L P. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company invested in 80,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 226,414 shares. Cwm holds 290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 12,016 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 144,148 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management owns 34,081 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has 715,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company holds 1.53 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 37,846 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 9,502 shares.



Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,623 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.