Driehaus Capital Management Has Trimmed Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Holding by $5.28 Million; Boeing (BA) Stock Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Trimmed Its Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 101,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 107,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 3.52 million shares traded or 271.39% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.92 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryoport Inc by 31,000 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 36,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 41.44% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $107.46 million for 7.79 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.90% EPS growth.

