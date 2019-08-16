Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake by $2.10 Million; Stock Declined; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 45,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 325,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22M, up from 280,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 1.25 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 2.72M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT EGP10B BY 2020

