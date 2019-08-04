Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised By $9.97 Million Its Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Position; Church & Dwight Company (CHD) Sellers Increased By 2.1% Their Shorts

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) stake by 113.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 343,643 shares as Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 646,810 shares with $19.04M value, up from 303,167 last quarter. Boot Barn Holdings Inc now has $861.98M valuation. The stock decreased 7.60% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 2.01M shares traded or 123.76% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c

Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD) had an increase of 2.1% in short interest. CHD’s SI was 8.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.1% from 7.98M shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 6 days are for Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD)’s short sellers to cover CHD’s short positions. The SI to Church & Dwight Company Inc’s float is 3.32%. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.20M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: A Solid Firm With Strong Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CHD in report on Wednesday, February 6 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 29. SunTrust maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Tuesday, April 9. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James Na has 2,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Inc invested 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd reported 514,347 shares. Reik Co Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Addenda Cap has invested 0.32% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Fil owns 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 32 shares. Jane Street Group Lc accumulated 13,364 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 2.02M shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 193,903 shares. 245,083 are held by Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company. 168,339 are owned by Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division. Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Blackrock Inc reported 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.36 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 7,130 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 2,965 shares. Globeflex Lp, a California-based fund reported 6,159 shares. D E Shaw reported 136,826 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 43,480 shares. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Lyon Street Limited Liability Co holds 1.98% or 21,913 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.05% or 37,961 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru has 61,269 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 14,703 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Corp holds 0.37% or 108,600 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 5,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 31 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.10M shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Adr stake by 16,765 shares to 325,930 valued at $40.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 398,281 shares and now owns 659,444 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BOOT) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Were Up Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boot Barn +8% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.