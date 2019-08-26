Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) as Stock Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Matthew 25 Management Has Upped Position by $913,000

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 53,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 241,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 294,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 65,187 shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook Isn’t a Passive Player in Washington; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Called to Meeting in Sweden Amid Privacy Concerns; 10/04/2018 – Some of the biggest names in the business world have spoken out about Facebook’s policies; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing; 12/04/2018 – Facebook generates “substantially all” of its revenue from advertising; 11/04/2018 – Opinion: Can Facebook Develop a Conscience?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp.

