Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding by $1.37 Million; Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $18.33 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 7,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 14,787 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 22,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $144.14. About 128,371 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 150,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 423,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.82M, up from 273,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 1.24M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 529,895 are owned by Montag Caldwell Ltd Company. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.36% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc owns 275,023 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 0.19% or 1.46M shares. 98,731 were accumulated by Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. 3.13 million are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.39% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 889,030 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.09% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wetherby Asset has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 2.79M shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 507 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has 0.21% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 245,715 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,881 shares to 208,877 shares, valued at $54.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.43M for 15.67 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 125 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 11,775 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Lc invested in 0.01% or 73,283 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 14,005 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% or 21,151 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 2,999 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Company holds 10,994 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 2,724 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow has 50,815 shares. Chase Counsel Corp accumulated 9,241 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 6,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Robecosam Ag holds 68,886 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.