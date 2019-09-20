Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.06 Million Its American Campus Communities (ACC) Holding; Crescent Point Energy Ordinary Shares (CPG) SI Increased By 13.81%

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased American Campus Communities (ACC) stake by 56.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 22,971 shares as American Campus Communities (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 17,427 shares with $804,000 value, down from 40,398 last quarter. American Campus Communities now has $6.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 416,535 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CPG) had an increase of 13.81% in short interest. CPG’s SI was 6.43M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.81% from 5.65M shares previously. With 2.93 million avg volume, 2 days are for Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CPG)’s short sellers to cover CPG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 1.32M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT NAMES CRAIG BRYKSA INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO CAST THEIR VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD AND CONTINUE TO SUPPORT NOMINEES PUT FORTH BY CO; 07/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Voting Results; 02/05/2018 – Crescent Point Is Said to Defeat Activist Investor in Proxy Vote; 24/04/2018 – CATION URGES CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS TO VOTE BACK ITS NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Canada’s Crescent Point set to win support for director nominees -sources | Reuters; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Duvernay; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The company's natural gas and crude oil properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 28.96M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 23,715 shares stake. One Trading L P owns 75,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher Lp holds 77,621 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 302 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 21,032 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 29,185 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0% or 36,590 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P stated it has 879,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.58 million were accumulated by Cibc Markets. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited invested in 1.47% or 4.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associates invested in 61,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Inc reported 3,342 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa owns 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 39,480 shares. 169,729 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 0.23% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Natixis Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 174,400 shares. Anchor Cap Lc accumulated 0.02% or 12,960 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Synovus Financial stated it has 944 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 22,931 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 21,039 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 30,600 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 10.99% above currents $47.3 stock price. American Campus Communities had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research upgraded the shares of ACC in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 11.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.26 million for 25.71 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.