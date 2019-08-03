Driehaus Capital Management Has Lifted Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Position By $327,746; CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by CFRA. Citigroup downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, February 5 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. UBS downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. See CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) latest ratings:

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) stake by 12.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 8,858 shares as Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP)’s stock rose 13.86%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 79,080 shares with $2.95M value, up from 70,222 last quarter. Tc Pipelines Lp now has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 162,097 shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 8,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $95,600 on Wednesday, March 6. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CenturyLink, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 47,154 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 52,044 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited invested in 247,316 shares. National Asset Management Inc reported 44,999 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Llc invested in 111,890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp stated it has 207,000 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company reported 3,524 shares. Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Limited Company has 1.44% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.78M shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 15.56M shares. Jnba Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 462 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.01% or 201,059 shares. Parkside Bancorp accumulated 963 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.01% or 12,164 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers broadband services, which allow clients to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC PipeLines had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $33 target. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. J.P. Morgan maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $38 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 200 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 18,274 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Tiedemann Advisors Lc invested in 727,764 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Oxbow Limited Liability Com owns 12,600 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.02% or 3,675 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 60,284 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 76,800 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 10,718 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co, California-based fund reported 24,098 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 75,113 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt has 14,627 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio.