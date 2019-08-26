Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Position; Gilman Hill Asset Management Lowered Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake as Share Price Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by 627.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 31,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 36,144 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 4,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 201,655 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33 million shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 35,024 shares to 193,751 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co/The by 166,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,058 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,608 shares to 84,924 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

