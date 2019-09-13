Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $4.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Its Position by $305,240 as Stock Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 56,815 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76 million, up from 49,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $10.85 during the last trading session, reaching $571.73. About 348,451 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.08. About 276,346 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas accumulated 0.03% or 925 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 3,195 shares. National Pension Serv accumulated 0.14% or 68,064 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 1,000 shares. 2,693 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. 2,105 were reported by Bailard. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 490 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1,600 shares. 129 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 242,751 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 20,590 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Driehaus Capital Llc invested 1.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ameriprise Fincl reported 176,130 shares stake.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 20,300 shares to 439,633 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 14,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,874 shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp.

