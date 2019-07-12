Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) by $1.73 Million as Valuation Rose; Moodys (MCO) Holder Capital World Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $43.41 Million as Market Value Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 23,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 660,996 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 239,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346.87 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $205.34. About 465,903 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO TOYOTA INDUSTRIES’ USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Waukesha, Wi’s Sewer Revenue Bonds; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Epp N.V.; Stable Outlook; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Gkn’s Outlook To Negative, Baa3 Ratings Affirmed; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES TMX FINANCE Caa2 RATING UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s says monitoring Turkey’s political direction; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES LONG-TERM RATING OF ABCP PROGRAM IM SUMMA 1 FT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To One Class Of Notes To Be Issued By Cerberus Loan Funding Xxiii L.P; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kettering Health Network’s (OH) A2; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO $1.1 BLN OF NYC GO BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 34,870 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 30,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,285 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Ltd Llc holds 8,680 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Boltwood Capital Mngmt invested 0.22% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 224,437 shares. Maple Mngmt reported 1,428 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Howe & Rusling holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,518 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 666,296 shares. 875,628 are owned by Triple Frond Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Element Cap Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 12,830 shares. Crestwood Cap Management Lp accumulated 1.32% or 12,836 shares. City Company stated it has 74 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc invested in 0.05% or 6,477 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4.58 million shares to 29.22M shares, valued at $4.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).