Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by $2.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Curtiss Wright (CW) as Market Valuation Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 75,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 683,324 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 607,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 3,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The hedge fund held 2,932 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 326,338 shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 19,547 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 58,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,600 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 2,116 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 211 shares. Strategic Global Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.17% or 132,000 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Inc holds 4,443 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,315 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 12,520 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited accumulated 3,007 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 22,754 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Aqr Mgmt Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 1.40M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 37,615 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).

