Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Willdan Group (WLDN) Holding by $393,421 as Share Value Declined; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Markston International Boosted by $444,323 Its Stake

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 21.04 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 10,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 230,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 241,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.36 million market cap company. It closed at $35.33 lastly. It is down 24.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 55,309 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary owns 348,378 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd accumulated 9,932 shares. Spc accumulated 0.18% or 26,581 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 6.62 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Aspen Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,605 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 58,951 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton owns 23,228 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 1.89 million shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 85,470 shares. Syntal Limited owns 46,528 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Com owns 16,047 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 304,739 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 285,132 shares or 1.25% of the stock.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing AT&T’s Debt And Dividend Safety By End Of Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4,916 shares to 100,641 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,353 shares to 683,324 shares, valued at $23.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 138,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Willdan Group to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 38th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” on August 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Willdan Group -5.5% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Willdan: Major Acquisition Advances Surging Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Selected for $17 Million in Design-Build Projects at Colorado Schools – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Willdan Announces Plan to Acquire The Weidt Group – Business Wire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,125 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 2,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timpani Capital Lc has 0.68% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 6 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 9,050 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 740 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Putnam Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 31,114 shares. Fiera Capital owns 80,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12,426 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 308,119 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 441,954 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).