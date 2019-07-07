Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Cerner (CERN) Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 64.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 53,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,053 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 66,392 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 6,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,874 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 34,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.24M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 479,673 shares. 18,141 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Oberweis Asset accumulated 81,900 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 13,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 282,255 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Hillsdale stated it has 1,900 shares. Products Prtn stated it has 26,718 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 3,090 shares. Element Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 29,626 shares. 34,449 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested in 0% or 926 shares. State Street holds 24,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 689 shares. Sphera Funds Management has 187,045 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 71,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 68,368 shares to 213,877 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bone Inc by 27,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 994,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 44,745 shares to 11,943 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,718 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 190,000 shares in its portfolio. Alta Cap Limited Com, Utah-based fund reported 3,519 shares. 384 are owned by Mufg Americas Corp. 7,809 are owned by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Motco has 457 shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 0.08% or 7,849 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Huntington Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,436 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 14,575 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 81,756 shares. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 0.61% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 86,985 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 344,682 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 128,561 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% stake.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.