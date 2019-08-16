Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) by $1.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) by $4.53 Million as Shares Declined

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 198,261 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 16,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 71,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 88,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 334,684 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.02% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.81% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 89,133 shares. 19,025 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. The Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 274,738 shares. Df Dent And invested in 0.11% or 66,366 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 66 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 7,816 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2,000 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 247,981 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 280 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Gw Henssler And Ltd reported 5,972 shares.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.25M for 28.11 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 20,478 shares to 459,933 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 28,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

