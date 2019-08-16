Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Stake; Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut By $503,476 Its Home Depot (HD) Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 24,840 shares as Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC)’s stock declined 2.17%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 277,989 shares with $6.69M value, down from 302,829 last quarter. Oceanfirst Financial Corp now has $1.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 182,843 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 14.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,636 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 15,617 shares with $3.00M value, down from 18,253 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $223.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $203.1. About 2.35 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 14,905 shares to 41,368 valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,307 shares and now owns 13,007 shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.46% above currents $203.1 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 14. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $125,350 activity. Lloyd John K bought $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Rexford Industrial Realty In (NYSE:REXR) stake by 61,737 shares to 69,752 valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) stake by 31,177 shares and now owns 36,144 shares. Adr was raised too.