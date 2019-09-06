Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut Its Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position by $6.11 Million; Market Value Declined; As Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Declined, First Republic Investment Management Lifted Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 156,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The hedge fund held 321,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 477,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.19M market cap company. It closed at $28.88 lastly. It is down 18.72% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 2,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 15,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 12,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $271.95. About 945,729 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

