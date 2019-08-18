Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut By $3.93 Million Its Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE)

Among 11 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Spark Therapeutics has $115 highest and $44 lowest target. $95.79’s average target is -4.75% below currents $100.57 stock price. Spark Therapeutics had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ONCE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ONCE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. See Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74 New Target: $115 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Initiate

25/02/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Maintain

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) stake by 74.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 19,647 shares as Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 6,770 shares with $1.36M value, down from 26,417 last quarter. Avalonbay Communities Inc now has $28.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.84. About 497,490 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.57. About 126,187 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Spark Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 19,232 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0% or 12,742 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 42,397 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,700 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc owns 221,550 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 20,302 shares in its portfolio. Prudential owns 3,072 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 4.72% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 333,340 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 35 shares. Principal owns 58,087 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Partner Investment Mngmt Lp stated it has 3,874 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Harvest Limited Company holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 16,000 shares. 1.03 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase &.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The Company’s products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 57,852 shares. 6,800 are held by Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 18,829 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,407 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 2,300 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 120,515 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested in 2,516 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 764,146 shares. 1,500 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Andra Ap has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 929,127 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Hightower Lc stated it has 5,131 shares. 4.21 million are owned by Principal Grp Inc. West Oak Ltd Co accumulated 895 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased A stake by 138,761 shares to 162,491 valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adr stake by 442,337 shares and now owns 532,682 shares. On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities has $22400 highest and $19400 lowest target. $214.86’s average target is 4.38% above currents $205.84 stock price. AvalonBay Communities had 18 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $211 target. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.