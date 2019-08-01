Driehaus Capital Management Decreased Medifast (MED) Holding by $2.15 Million; Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $1.69 Million; Stock Price Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 47,891 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 38,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 1.51M shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 16,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 49,606 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, down from 66,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.65. About 262,978 shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,485 shares to 44,612 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,231 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 48,123 shares. 58,877 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Lc has invested 0.23% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,691 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 260,990 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 14,809 shares. Granite Inv Prtn stated it has 0.54% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Front Barnett Assocs Limited Company invested in 0.22% or 7,770 shares. Bb&T owns 31,553 shares. First Republic Inc invested in 0.23% or 250,004 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,906 shares. Pitcairn has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fulton Savings Bank Na accumulated 5,015 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Limited Com reported 100 shares. 136,531 are owned by Rice Hall James & Associates Limited. Citigroup stated it has 8,592 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Coatue Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,799 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Chickasaw Capital Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.04% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Assetmark accumulated 5 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Sunbelt Incorporated accumulated 3,300 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 16,523 shares to 144,822 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 12,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

