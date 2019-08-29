Driehaus Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Williams Cos (WMB) by $3.58 Million; Northern Trust (NTRS) Holder Comerica Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $993,891 as Shares Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 127,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 65,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 193,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 5.52M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 10,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 43,306 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 53,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 495,539 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 28,554 shares to 75,954 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 36,715 shares to 433,506 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

