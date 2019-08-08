Driehaus Capital Management Decreased Its Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) Stake; Trigran Investments Lifted By $432,408 Its Surmodics (SRDX) Stake

Trigran Investments Inc increased Surmodics Inc (SRDX) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc acquired 10,056 shares as Surmodics Inc (SRDX)’s stock declined 3.11%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 805,258 shares with $35.01M value, up from 795,202 last quarter. Surmodics Inc now has $599.70 million valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 63,581 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) stake by 50.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 159,439 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 159,193 shares with $5.47 million value, down from 318,632 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny now has $827.93M valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 197,900 shares traded or 63.99% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,604 shares. Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,009 shares. Nordea Ab holds 128,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 31,644 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 9,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 17,095 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc stated it has 51,531 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2,526 shares. Oberweis Asset invested in 0.71% or 103,453 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,871 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 53,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Com Inc reported 64,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.56M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 101,547 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 23,900 shares to 39,200 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Class A stake by 28,554 shares and now owns 75,954 shares. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,195 shares. Pnc Gru stated it has 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 602,143 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 252,432 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,149 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 10,289 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 26 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,610 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 6,325 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Trigran Investments has 805,258 shares for 6% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com owns 179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 11,479 shares.

