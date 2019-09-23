Driehaus Capital Management Decreased Holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) as Shares Rose; Lincoln Capital Boosted Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 54,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 63,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15 million, down from 118,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 683,598 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 3.06M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 20,884 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 101,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 102,741 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc has 12,000 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 25,575 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.05% or 1.65 million shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 135,101 shares. Alexandria Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cullinan Associates holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 3.25M shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MAR Stock Drops on News of Marriott Data Breach – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Share Price Has Gained 79% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21M and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc by 44,351 shares to 417,138 shares, valued at $18.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 13,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90M for 125.37 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk: Can It Go Yet Another Gear? – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CYBR September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why CyberArk (CYBR) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.