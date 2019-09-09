Driehaus Capital Management Cut Position in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by $3.58 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Nbt Bank N A Has Upped Its Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 30,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 118,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 148,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 352,002 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,309 shares to 59,456 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,144 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 78,262 shares. Villere St Denis J & Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 169,922 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 89,738 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.49% or 128,158 shares. 18,915 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Private Trust Co Na has 0.68% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 55,492 shares. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 528,106 shares. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 113,370 shares. Paragon Ltd reported 6,874 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.44% or 783,680 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,432 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 1.00M shares.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.66 million for 135.37 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 32,654 shares to 296,109 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 252,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).