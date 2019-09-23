Driehaus Capital Management Cut American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake By $803,616; Last Week United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 29.94% above currents $128.52 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 20. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Upgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $168 New Target: $176 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 33,484 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 33,516 shares with $815,000 value, down from 67,000 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.15 million for 23.56 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) stake by 22,384 shares to 418,851 valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Catasys Inc stake by 146,100 shares and now owns 161,100 shares. Odonate Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shareholders Booked A 35% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comparison Of 3 Single-Family Rental REITs: American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes, And Front Yard Residential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AMH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 248.76 million shares or 0.96% more from 246.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 44,833 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance accumulated 9.83 million shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Co owns 2.98 million shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 2.30M shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 16,460 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Management has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Prudential Fin accumulated 0% or 125,010 shares. Diamond Hill Cap has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Bokf Na owns 37,277 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company owns 130 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.36% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.06% or 90,613 shares. Growth Management Limited Partnership holds 420,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.65% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.52. About 989,895 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $9.92 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 9.54 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold United Rentals, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 72 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 344,310 were reported by Prudential Finance. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 420 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Invest Prns Incorporated has 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,250 shares. Voya Management reported 66,559 shares. Johnson Financial Gp reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 31,184 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech. Loews Corporation owns 2,350 shares. 9,679 are owned by Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation. New England Research And accumulated 9,164 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 330,971 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.