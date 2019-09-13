Driehaus Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nice Systems LTD (NICE); Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed Its Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Holding by $6.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) by 468.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 256,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 310,661 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 54,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $146.9. About 119,360 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 124,324 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21M, down from 172,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $152.21. About 480,683 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis’ blindness therapy Luxturna – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “S&P 500 closes 1% higher for second straight session on global stimulus talk, trade optimism – MarketWatch” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NICE Wins Four Globee® Awards for Setting the Industry Benchmark for Excellence – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why It Pays To Look For “Picks And Shovels” Tech Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 104,623 shares to 60,734 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,787 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76M for 16.69 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.