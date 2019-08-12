Driehaus Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS); Trust Co Of Vermont Has Boosted Its Stake in Disney Walt Company (DIS) by $1.00 Million

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Disney Walt Company (DIS) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 9,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 147,215 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, up from 138,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Disney Walt Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 7.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 107.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 3,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 7,278 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 942,627 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 52,178 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 18,989 shares. Js Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 400,085 shares or 9.34% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 1.28 million shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 694,012 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.14M shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Psagot House Ltd accumulated 19,253 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins Co invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 75 shares. Ar Asset Management has 45,583 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,065 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.61% or 68,629 shares. Bangor Bancshares reported 15,342 shares stake.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,800 shares to 94,861 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,566 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research stated it has 7,967 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 5,477 shares. Northeast Mgmt stated it has 0.33% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,754 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,724 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 109,652 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 8,814 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd has 0.72% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Rock Springs Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 397,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 509,702 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2,400 shares. Eulav Asset invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 46,912 shares to 20,088 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 90,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,656 shares, and cut its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).

