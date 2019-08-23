Driehaus Capital Management Boosted By $11.81 Million Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding; Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Has 2.05 Sentiment

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 47.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 49,404 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 153,937 shares with $36.94 million value, up from 104,533 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 120,901 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Quotient Ltd (QTNT) investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 41 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 20 decreased and sold their stock positions in Quotient Ltd. The active investment managers in our database now have: 30.45 million shares, down from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Quotient Ltd in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 26.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 23.46% above currents $202.49 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) stake by 28,456 shares to 193,461 valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) stake by 50,665 shares and now owns 182,357 shares. Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was reduced too.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $619.91 million. The firm is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products for blood grouping, including antisera products that are used to identify blood-group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood-group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited for 1.10 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 388,302 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acuta Capital Partners Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Highbridge Capital Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 218,676 shares.

