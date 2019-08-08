Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Ameresco (AMRC) Position by $509,872; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $3.39 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 158,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 226,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 4.88M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 31,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 331,230 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, up from 299,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 101,563 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 32,139 shares to 84,193 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 31,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,742 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3,085 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Asset owns 12,237 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 1,624 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). South Dakota Investment Council reported 239,643 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 11,765 shares. Finance Counselors Inc owns 69,148 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.26% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability owns 197,312 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,065 shares to 27,340 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 364,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).