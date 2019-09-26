Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Stock Value Were Volatile While Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $537,432; As Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Raised Its Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 2,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 71,779 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, up from 69,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 473,997 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 11/05/2018 – WALMART PACT TO WIPE OUT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST CA. EMPLOYEES; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 11,069 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,254 shares to 40,009 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 78,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,525 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,987 are held by Ameritas Ptnrs. The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Heartland Advisors owns 63,968 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.5% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Huntington Bank owns 0.81% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 455,709 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.62% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 0.39% or 8,616 shares. Stack Fin Mngmt holds 315,667 shares or 3.91% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 12,492 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust holds 1.64% or 150,165 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 154,354 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company reported 32,356 shares stake. Green Square Lc reported 7,635 shares. State Street holds 69.63M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 412,375 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold LEO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 657,467 shares or 87.94% less from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 317,262 are held by Ltd. Macroview Invest Management Llc owns 4,653 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Rivernorth Lc holds 335,552 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 47,661 shares to 241,552 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 205,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Income T (CEV).