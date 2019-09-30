Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Holding; Clover Partners LP Has Increased Position in Popular (BPOP)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 49,364 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 129,837 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 621,727 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $39.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold LEO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 657,467 shares or 87.94% less from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Investment Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 4,653 shares. Rivernorth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.12% or 335,552 shares. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 317,262 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.