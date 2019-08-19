Dreyfus Strategic Municipals I (LEO) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Sit Investment Associates Has Cut by $578,172 Its Position; Zebra Capital Management Upped Position in Tyson Foods Cl A Com S (TSN) by $453,399

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 21,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 14,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.63. About 834,712 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals I (LEO) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 82,596 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,538 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 563,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 59,762 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associates Inc holds 0.12% or 480,538 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 36,843 shares. Cetera Limited Company has 38,190 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc reported 42,115 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co invested 0.04% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 20,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 241,380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 20,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 48,214 shares. Robinson Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.4% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Goodwin Daniel L owns 48,022 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 122,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 15,000 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4,025 shares to 21,275 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 8,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration Hig.

