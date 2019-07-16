Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Since Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.54 N/A -0.06 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.