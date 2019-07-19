Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)

Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.50 N/A -0.06 0.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares and 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.