Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.52 N/A -0.06 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.34

Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has 11.02% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.