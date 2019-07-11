Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.52 N/A -0.06 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 101 4.85 N/A 7.69 13.53

Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7%

Analyst Ratings

Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29

Competitively T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $103.13, with potential downside of -5.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.7% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. was less bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.