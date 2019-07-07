Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparison side by side

Both Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.52 N/A -0.06 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 40.86% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.