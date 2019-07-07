Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparison side by side

Both Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.52
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 40.86% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
