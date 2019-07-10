Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.52
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.52
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively New Mountain Finance Corporation has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 10.05%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 42.3% respectively. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
