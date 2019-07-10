Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.52 N/A -0.06 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.52 N/A 1.12 12.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively New Mountain Finance Corporation has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 10.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 42.3% respectively. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.